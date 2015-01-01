Abstract

Mental pain and tolerance for mental pain have been receiving international recognition as transdiagnostic constructs related to many psychiatric conditions as well as increased probability of suicide. The purpose of this study was to adapt and validate the Tolerance for Mental Pain Scale (TMPS) in Italian and to examine its protective role in depression and suicidal ideation. To this aim, psychometric proprieties of the instrument were explored as well as their association with depression and suicidal ideation on an Italian adult community sample (N = 204). Participants filled out the TMPS together with scales tapping intensity of mental pain, depression and other clinically relevant variables. Compared to the original version, the TMPS-10 demonstrated better psychometric properties and was validated in Italian. The two-factor structure of the Italian TMPS-10 (Managing the Pain, Enduring the Pain) was replicated. The instrument showed adequate construct validity and gender measurement invariance. Furthermore, regression analyses evinced a significant protective role of tolerance for mental pain in depressive symptomatology and suicidal ideation. The Italian TMPS-10 is a valid and reliable measure to assess tolerance for mental pain and seems to be a promising instrument to identify those at risk for depressive psychopathology and suicide.

