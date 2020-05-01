|
Cateau D, Ballabeni P, Mena S, Bugnon O, Niquille A. Res. Social Adm. Pharm. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
INTRODUCTION: Polypharmacy and the use of potentially inappropriate medication (PIMs) are frequent among nursing home (NH) residents, and are associated with adverse health outcomes like falls, hospitalisation and death. Deprescribing has been proposed as a way to curtail both problems; however, the best way to implement deprescribing and its real impact are still unclear. This article describes nested trials of two consecutive deprescribing interventions, the first at the NH level, and the second at the resident level.
Nursing homes; Deprescriptions; Patient safety; Pharmaceutical services; Potentially inappropriate medication list