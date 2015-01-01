Abstract

The CRC has a challenging and ambitious agenda in relation to the protection of children from all forms of violence, particularly the large and increasing numbers of children affected by natural disasters, armed conflict, trafficking, poverty and increasing inequality, displacement and trafficking. In this article, we outline some of the issues in the implementation and understanding of the Convention and highlight three major international developments over the last decade: the adoption of General Comment No 13, the work of the Special Representative of the Secretary General on Violence Against Children, and the adoption of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development by the UN General Assembly in 2005. We also identify four broad domains in which the Convention can and is being used to enhance efforts to ensure the protection of children based on a rights framework - advocacy and litigation, policy design, service delivery and research and monitoring methodology - rather than a welfare-based approach. The key to a rights-based approach in efforts to protect children is a focus on children's right to be involved in decision-making - and in research - that affect their lives.

