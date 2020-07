Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Registered nurses have to adequately prepare to respond to disasters, as they have become increasingly frequent worldwide. The aim of this study was to identify the factors influencing registered nurses' disaster preparedness in Bengkulu, Indonesia.



METHODS: This study used a descriptive correlational study design. A total of 130 registered nurses working in 2 governmental hospitals in Bengkulu, Indonesia, were recruited by using a convenience sampling technique. A self-administered questionnaire, the Disaster Preparedness Evaluation Tool, was used to determine their current levels of registered nurses' disaster preparedness.



RESULTS: The registered nurses reported a moderate level of disaster knowledge, skills and preparedness. Their knowledge and skills were significantly correlated with disaster preparedness (r = 0.39-0.71, P < 0.01). Three significant factors associated with disaster preparedness were identified in this study: educational level, disaster knowledge, and disaster skills (R2 = 0.31, F = 12.60, P < 0.001).



DISCUSSION: Continuing disaster drills training and implementing a formal disaster educational program into nursing curriculum and professional development are recommended to achieve effective disaster preparedness in the hospital setting.

