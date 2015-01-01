Abstract

Persistent lack of non-motorized traffic counts can affect the evidence-based decisions of transportation planning and safety-concerned agencies in making reliable investments in bikeway and other non-motorized facilities. Researchers have used various approaches to estimate bicycles counts, such as scaling, direct-demand modeling, time series, and others. In recent years, an increasing number of studies have tried to use crowdsourced data for estimating the bicycle counts. Crowdsourced data only represents a small percentage of cyclists. This percentage, on the other hand, can change based on the location, facility type, meteorological, and other factors. Moreover, the autocorrelation observed in bicycle counts may be different from the autocorrelation structure observed among crowdsourced platform users, such as Strava. Strava users are more consistent; hence, the time series count data may be stationary, while bicycle demand may vary based on seasonal factors. In addition to seasonal variation, several time-invariant contributing factors (e.g., facility type, roadway characteristics, household income) affect bicycle demand, which needs to be accounted for when developing direct demand models. In this paper, we use a mixed-effects model with autocorrelated errors to predict daily bicycle counts from crowdsourced data across the state of Texas. Additionally, we supplement crowdsourced data with other spatial and temporal factors such as roadway facility, household income, population demographics, population density and weather conditions to predict bicycle counts. The results show that using a robust methodology, we can predict bicycle demand with a 29% margin of error, which is significantly lower than merely scaling the crowdsourced data (41%).

