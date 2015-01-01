|
Citation
|
Mohajeri A, Akbarzadeh M. Transp. Lett. 2020; 12(6): 408-416.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Maney Publishing, Publisher Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
All editions of the Highway Capacity Manual have dedicated chapters to analysis of weaving sections. These chapters are taken as the base of action in many regions of the world including Iran. Therefore, this study aims at evaluate and compare the precision and effectivity of models proposed in four recent editions of HCM.
|
Keywords
|
density; field observation; highway capacity manual; Isfahan; lane-changing rate; level of service; space mean speed; Weaving segment