Abstract

Many police agencies utilize the Crisis Intervention Team (CIT) approach to facilitate effective responses when officers are called to address persons experiencing a mental health crisis. CIT training is predicated on verbal de-escalation tactics and includes situational assessment procedures, understanding the role and elements of the mental health system, and connections to mental health resources. The CIT approach, often called the Memphis Model, is generally recognized as beneficial for the community, persons with mental health issues, and the agency. The officer-level impacts of assignment to a CIT position have not been thoroughly explored. Additionally, differences in implementation of the original CIT model, resulting from community variations, have not been studied. The extant research employs several data collection modalities: surveys of CIT coordinators, interviews with leading CIT researchers, and interviews/focus groups with law enforcement personnel, to expand understanding of CIT efficacy, variations, and impact.



FINDINGS point to agency policy issues regarding the use and possible expansion of CIT teams.

