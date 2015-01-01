Abstract

Utilization of bypass lanes at rural unsignalized intersections is considered a low-cost safety improvement for rural roadways. This study utilized an observational before-and-after evaluation study, using safety performance function (SPF) to evaluate the safety effectiveness of bypass lanes at two-lane, two-way rural unsignalized intersections in Kansas. The analysis was performed to compare changes in total crash frequency at three-legged and four-legged intersections 5 years before and 5 years after bypass construction. Locations were identified by conducting a survey of Kansas Department of Transportation area engineers. After screening, 55 intersections were selected as sample locations. The analysis showed that bypass lanes caused significant reductions in crash frequency at 95% confidence level at four-legged intersections. Similarly, bypass lanes caused a significant reduction in crash frequency at 90% confidence interval at the selected three-legged intersections.

Language: en