Abstract

Due to the rapid increase in the vehicular traffic, pedestrians in urban cities need to look for space for movement on roads, particularly while crossing at midblocks. While accepting the gap, pedestrians have to adjust their crossing speed and behavior that can be influenced by numerous factors in their surroundings while crossing. Generally, in developing countries like India, pedestrians as well as drivers do not follow the traffic regulation, thus, there is a chance of conflict between pedestrians and vehicles due to limited available space on road. The intensity of these conflicts depends on prevailing traffic volume on road, either motorized traffic or nonmotorized, like pedestrians and other surrounding variables. Present study is focused on demonstrating a detailed methodology adopted for data collection at midblock sections of urban roads first, under prevailing crossing patterns observed at nine study sections, and then further describing results pertaining to analysis of patterns emerging out of pedestrian crossing behavior. Different parameters describing pedestrian characteristics like age, gender, crossing times, waiting times and crossing speed of pedestrians, safety margin, type of movement, crossing stage, and approaching vehicle speed have been considered for the analysis. In addition to this, it is proven that safety margin value is significantly lower in oblique crossing (non/partial compliance) pattern than perpendicular (full-compliance) crossing. Study results show that the stages and type of movement/pattern, while crossing, that is, perpendicular or oblique is an important parameter in analyzing behavior of the crossing at midblock in developing countries like India.

