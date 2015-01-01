Abstract

This article studies the impacts of disaster- and evacuation-related information from various information sources on university campus community members' evacuation decision-making process during no-notice evacuations. These information sources include emergency notification system (ENS) on campus, people nearby, and social networking services (SNS). A survey is conducted to address these questions using participants recruited from the West Lafayette Campus of Purdue University (United States of America), including students, staff and faculty members. Descriptive statistics and structural equation model estimation results show that information from sources with higher perceived credibility has a larger impact on participants' evacuation-related decisions compared to those with lower ones. The study suggests the importance of increasing the credibility and number of followers of the SNS account used by ENS to enable the use of SNS as a complementary low-cost solution to more effectively disseminate disaster- or/and evacuation-related information to ensure that people's actions enhance their safety.

