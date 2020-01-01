|
Lantagne A, Furman W. Psychol. Violence 2020; 10(4): 379-389.
(Copyright © 2020, American Psychological Association)
unavailable
OBJECTIVE: Rates of physical dating aggression peak in young adulthood (Halpern, Oslak, Young, Martin, & Kupper, 2001). Existing research on relationship risk factors associated with physical dating aggression has relied upon only one individual's report of the relationship and his or her corresponding report of dating aggression. Few studies have taken a dyadic approach and included relationship predictors from both members of the couple. The present study contributes to the limited work examining both male's and female's relationship characteristics as predictors of physical dating aggression within young adult couples. Specifically, male's and female's conflict, satisfaction, jealousy, relational styles, and relationship involvement were examined.
