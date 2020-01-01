Abstract

OBJECTIVE: First-time intercourse (FTI) is a salient experience that can influence sexual development; a negative FTI experience is associated with poor sexual health outcomes. However, researchers have rarely examined whether women's FTI was nonconsensual--a specific type of negative FTI--or the context surrounding nonconsensual FTI. The purpose of this study was to explore instances of nonconsensual FTI among young women via quantitative and qualitative assessments and to compare those experiences with consensual FTI experiences. We examined the situational context of the nonconsensual FTI (e.g., relationship status and length of relationship), what was said or done during the event, and how women felt and labeled the event (e.g., "a rape" and "a bad experience").



METHOD: A sample of 69 women from a larger study who reported a nonconsensual FTI were compared with a random subsample of 69 women who reported a consensual FTI (n = 138).



RESULTS: Victims experienced nonconsensual FTI with someone who was relatively older than they were and ended their relationships with the perpetrator sooner than nonvictims. Qualitatively, victims of nonconsensual FTI reported they often responded with silence or a refusal. Our findings suggest that women with nonconsensual FTI have experiences that are substantially different from those related to consensual FTI.



CONCLUSIONS: Experiencing nonconsensual FTI may establish a problematic schema for future sexual experiences. Understanding the context of and reactions to nonconsensual FTI may provide information to guide prevention efforts as well as to help mitigate consequences following a nonconsensual FTI. (PsycInfo Database Record (c) 2020 APA, all rights reserved)

