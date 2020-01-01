|
Marcantonio TL, Willis M, Jozkowski KN, Peterson ZD, Humphreys T. Psychol. Violence 2020; 10(4): 432-441.
(Copyright © 2020, American Psychological Association)
OBJECTIVE: First-time intercourse (FTI) is a salient experience that can influence sexual development; a negative FTI experience is associated with poor sexual health outcomes. However, researchers have rarely examined whether women's FTI was nonconsensual--a specific type of negative FTI--or the context surrounding nonconsensual FTI. The purpose of this study was to explore instances of nonconsensual FTI among young women via quantitative and qualitative assessments and to compare those experiences with consensual FTI experiences. We examined the situational context of the nonconsensual FTI (e.g., relationship status and length of relationship), what was said or done during the event, and how women felt and labeled the event (e.g., "a rape" and "a bad experience").
