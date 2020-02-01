SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

龚家辉, 马剑平, 彭晓琳, 王力, 赵丹. Inj. Med. 2020; 9(2): 14-17.

Vernacular Title

深圳市南山区成人居民伤害流行现况分析

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Gao deng jiao yu chu ban she, Zhonghua yu fang yi xue hui shang hai yu fang yu kong zhi fen hui, Publisher Gao deng jiao yu chu ban she)

DOI

10.3868 / j.issn.2095-1566.2020.02.003

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

OBJECTIVE To investigate the occurrence of injuries among community residents aged 18-69 in Nanshan District, Shenzhen, and to provide a scientific basis for formulating effective adult injury intervention policies.

METHODS A multi-stage stratified random sampling method was used to select 1000 survey households. According to the Kish table method, 1 permanent resident aged 18-69 years or older was randomly selected from each household to conduct a household survey to understand the harm of the selected residents in the past 12 months. In terms of occurrence and medical treatment, the χ 2 test was used to test the difference in the incidence of injury among residents of different situations.

RESULTS The injury incidence rate of adult residents in Nanshan District was 4.00%. The injury incidence rate had nothing to do with gender, age and education level, and was related to drinking ( P <0.05). The main causes of injury were falls/falls (45.00%) and traffic injuries ( 7.50%), burns (7.50%).

CONCLUSION The incidence of injuries among residents in Nanshan District is low. The injuries are mainly concentrated in young people. Fall/fall is the main type of injury. According to the characteristics of injury, targeted interventions should be done to reduce the incidence of injuries among adult residents.

Keywords : injury , incidence , fluidity characteristics

摘要:目的 调查深圳市南山区18～69岁社区居民伤害发生状况，为制定有效的成人伤害干预政策提供科学依据。方法 采用多阶段分层随机抽样方法抽取1000个调查户，按Kish表方法在每户中随机抽取18～69岁以上常住居民1人进行入户调查，了解所抽取居民在过去12个月内伤害发生情况、就医情况等，采用χ2检验对不同情况的居民进行伤害发生率的差异性检验。结果 南山区成人居民伤害发生率为4.00%，伤害发生率与性别、年龄及文化程度无关，与饮酒（P＜0.05）情况有关，伤害发生主要原因为跌倒／坠落（45.00%）、交通伤害（7.50%）、烧烫伤 （7.50%）。结论 南山区居民伤害发生率较低，伤害主要集中在青年人群，跌倒／坠落为主要伤害类型，应根据伤害发生的特点做好针对性的干预工作，减少成人居民伤害的发生。

关键词 ： 伤害, 发生率, 流性特征


Language: zh
