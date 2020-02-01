SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

吴欧, 王旭初, 赵鸣, 刘庆敏, 张文辉, 罗军, 裘欣, 黄桥梁, 方杭燕, 刘天娥. Inj. Med. 2020; 9(2): 18-23.

Vernacular Title

杭州市15～69岁居民自我伤害意识和行为的调查分析

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Gao deng jiao yu chu ban she, Zhonghua yu fang yi xue hui shang hai yu fang yu kong zhi fen hui, Publisher Gao deng jiao yu chu ban she)

DOI

10.3868 / j.issn.2095-1566.2020.02.004

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

OBJECTIVE To understand the self-harm awareness and behavior of 15-69-year-old residents in Hangzhou, and to provide data support for preventing self-harm of related groups and protecting physical and mental health.

METHODS Using a multi-stage stratified random cluster sampling method and relying on the sampling frame of the health monitoring area in Zhejiang Province, a total of 3,335 persons aged 15 to 69 were selected from 14 districts and counties to conduct a questionnaire survey on suicide or other self-harm. The data was double-entered and checked by Epidata software, and SPSS 19.0 software was used for data analysis. The statistical method used χ 2 test. Inspection level α=0.05.

RESULTS The ratio of men to women in the survey was 1:1.07. The respondents were mainly 50 to 60 years old (28.04%). The ethnic group is mostly Han (98.89%); the education level is mostly junior high school (31.90%). The majority of self-harms are mainly the use of sleeping pills, analgesics, anxiolytics, anesthetics, and stimulants for more than three consecutive months (2.46%). The difference in the incidence of drug use among age groups was statistically significant ( χ 2 =7.398, P =0.025). In terms of the incidence of "have committed suicide or other self-harming behavior", there was a statistical difference between urban and rural areas ( χ 2 = 4.606, P = 0.032). There were no statistically significant differences in the incidence of "thought suicide or other self-harming methods" between genders, age groups, and education levels ( P >0.05). "Having committed suicide or other self-harming behaviors" occurred There were no statistically significant differences in the rates between genders, age groups, and education levels ( P >0.05).

CONCLUSION At present, the self-harm of the 15-69-year-old residents in Hangzhou is mainly continuous taking of drugs. Different groups have different self-harm behaviors. Rural areas are the key areas for self-harm intervention.

Keywords : self-harm , consciousness , behavior , adult , Hangzhou

摘要:目的 了解杭州市15～69岁居民自我伤害意识和行为情况，为今后预防相关人群的自我伤害、保护身心健康提供数据支持。方法 以多阶段分层随机整群抽样的方法，依托浙江省卫生监测区抽样框架，在14个区县中共抽取15～69岁人群3335人，对自杀或其他自我伤害情况进行问卷调查。对数据进行Epidata软件双录入核查比对，并采用SPSS 19.0软件进行数据分析。统计方法采用χ2检验。检验水准α＝0.05。结果 调查对象男女比例为1：1.07。调查对象以50～60岁为主（28.04%）。民族以汉族居多（98.89%）；文化程度以初中居多（31.90%）。自我伤害情况多以连续三个月以上使用安眠药、镇痛药、抗焦虑药、麻醉剂、兴奋剂为主（2.46%）。药物使用的发生率在年龄组间的差异有统计学意义（χ2＝7.398，P＝0.025）。"有过自杀或其他自我伤害的行为"发生率方面，城乡间有统计学差异（χ2＝4.606，P＝0.032）。"想过自杀或其他自我伤害方式"发生率的性别间差异、年龄组间差异、文化程度间的差异均没有统计学意义（P＞0.05）、"有过自杀或其他自我伤害的行为"发生率的性别间差异、年龄组间差异、文化程度间差异均没有统计学意义（P＞0.05）。结论 目前杭州市15～69岁居民自我伤害主要表现为连续服用药物，不同人群自我伤害的行为各有不同，农村是开展自我伤害干预的重点地区。

关键词 ： 自我伤害, 意识, 行为, 成人, 杭州市


Language: zh
