OBJECTIVE To understand the self-harm awareness and behavior of 15-69-year-old residents in Hangzhou, and to provide data support for preventing self-harm of related groups and protecting physical and mental health.



METHODS Using a multi-stage stratified random cluster sampling method and relying on the sampling frame of the health monitoring area in Zhejiang Province, a total of 3,335 persons aged 15 to 69 were selected from 14 districts and counties to conduct a questionnaire survey on suicide or other self-harm. The data was double-entered and checked by Epidata software, and SPSS 19.0 software was used for data analysis. The statistical method used χ 2 test. Inspection level α=0.05.



RESULTS The ratio of men to women in the survey was 1:1.07. The respondents were mainly 50 to 60 years old (28.04%). The ethnic group is mostly Han (98.89%); the education level is mostly junior high school (31.90%). The majority of self-harms are mainly the use of sleeping pills, analgesics, anxiolytics, anesthetics, and stimulants for more than three consecutive months (2.46%). The difference in the incidence of drug use among age groups was statistically significant ( χ 2 =7.398, P =0.025). In terms of the incidence of "have committed suicide or other self-harming behavior", there was a statistical difference between urban and rural areas ( χ 2 = 4.606, P = 0.032). There were no statistically significant differences in the incidence of "thought suicide or other self-harming methods" between genders, age groups, and education levels ( P >0.05). "Having committed suicide or other self-harming behaviors" occurred There were no statistically significant differences in the rates between genders, age groups, and education levels ( P >0.05).



CONCLUSION At present, the self-harm of the 15-69-year-old residents in Hangzhou is mainly continuous taking of drugs. Different groups have different self-harm behaviors. Rural areas are the key areas for self-harm intervention.



Keywords : self-harm , consciousness , behavior , adult , Hangzhou



摘要:目的 了解杭州市15～69岁居民自我伤害意识和行为情况，为今后预防相关人群的自我伤害、保护身心健康提供数据支持。方法 以多阶段分层随机整群抽样的方法，依托浙江省卫生监测区抽样框架，在14个区县中共抽取15～69岁人群3335人，对自杀或其他自我伤害情况进行问卷调查。对数据进行Epidata软件双录入核查比对，并采用SPSS 19.0软件进行数据分析。统计方法采用χ2检验。检验水准α＝0.05。结果 调查对象男女比例为1：1.07。调查对象以50～60岁为主（28.04%）。民族以汉族居多（98.89%）；文化程度以初中居多（31.90%）。自我伤害情况多以连续三个月以上使用安眠药、镇痛药、抗焦虑药、麻醉剂、兴奋剂为主（2.46%）。药物使用的发生率在年龄组间的差异有统计学意义（χ2＝7.398，P＝0.025）。"有过自杀或其他自我伤害的行为"发生率方面，城乡间有统计学差异（χ2＝4.606，P＝0.032）。"想过自杀或其他自我伤害方式"发生率的性别间差异、年龄组间差异、文化程度间的差异均没有统计学意义（P＞0.05）、"有过自杀或其他自我伤害的行为"发生率的性别间差异、年龄组间差异、文化程度间差异均没有统计学意义（P＞0.05）。结论 目前杭州市15～69岁居民自我伤害主要表现为连续服用药物，不同人群自我伤害的行为各有不同，农村是开展自我伤害干预的重点地区。



关键词 ： 自我伤害, 意识, 行为, 成人, 杭州市

