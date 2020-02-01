Abstract

OBJECTIVE To grasp the epidemiological characteristics and changing trends of injury deaths of children with a household registration of 0-14 years in Zhuhai City, and to provide a scientific basis for injury intervention.



METHODS The data was derived from the Zhuhai City Cause of Death Monitoring System. The international classification of diseases (ICD-10) was used to analyze the mortality and distribution characteristics of children aged 0-14 in Zhuhai City.



RESULTS From 2006 to 2017, there were 159 injuries and deaths among children aged 0-14 years in Zhuhai, accounting for 15.46% of the total deaths among children aged 0-14 years. The average injury mortality rate during 12 years was 8.15/100,000. /10 million) was higher than that of girls (6.24/10 million) ( P <0.01); the mortality rate of injury among rural children (11.58/100000) was higher than that of urban children (5.66/100000) ( P <0.01). The top five causes of injury were drowning death (35.86%), road traffic injuries (19.50%), falls (10.06%), suffocation (7.55%), and poisoning (6.92%).



CONCLUSION Injury death is the third cause of death for children aged 0-14 in Zhuhai, and the first cause of death for children aged 1-14. In recent years, child injury mortality has been declining year by year. According to the characteristics of child injuries in different regions, genders and ages, targeted child injury prevention strategies and measures should be adopted.



Keywords : child , injury death , mortality



摘要:目的 掌握珠海市户籍0～14岁儿童伤害死亡流行特征及变化趋势，为伤害干预提供科学依据。方法 数据来源于珠海市死因监测系统，应用国际疾病分类标准（international classification of diseases，ICD-10）分析珠海市0～14岁儿童伤害死亡率及分布特征。结果 2006--2017年珠海市0～14岁儿童伤害死亡159例，占0～14岁儿童总死亡的比例为15.46%，12年间平均伤害死亡率为8.15／10万，男童伤害死亡率（9.78／10万）高于女童（6.24／10万）(P＜0.01)；农村儿童伤害死亡率（11.58／10万）高于城市儿童（5.66／10万）（P＜0.01)。前5位伤害死因顺位为溺水死亡（35.86%）、道路交通伤害（19.50%）、跌倒（10.06%）、窒息（7.55%）、中毒（6.92%）。结论 伤害死亡是珠海市0～14岁儿童的第3位死因，是1～14岁儿童首位死因。近年来儿童伤害死亡率有逐年下降的趋势。应根据不同地区、性别、年龄的儿童伤害特点，采取有针对性的儿童伤害预防策略和措施。



关键词 ： 儿童, 伤害死亡, 死亡率

Language: zh