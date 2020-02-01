Abstract

Objective To understand the current situation of campus bullying by high school students in Nanshan District, Shenzhen, and to provide suggestions for the prevention and control of campus bullying.



Methods From December 2017 to March 2018, a stratified cluster sampling method was used to randomly select 4 schools in Nanshan District for investigation. A total of 916 high school students were surveyed. The survey includes sociodemographic information, bullying-related issues and other campus bullying-related issues.



Results The survey object included 501 men (54.69%) and 415 women (45.31%). Among them, 159 (17.40%) suffered bullying on campus, 107 (11.70%) had bullied others, 75 (8.19%) had been bullied and bullied others, and 112 (12.20%) had suffered cyberbullying. Men are more likely to bully others than women, and they are more likely to be bullied. Day students and high school students are more likely to bully others. 447 (48.80%) students will choose to tell their parents after being bullied, and 348 (37.99%) students will choose to seek help from teachers, parents, friends, etc. Classmates who have been bullied by campus or cyber bullying are more likely to bully others.



Conclusion There is a gender difference in the campus bullying rate among high school students in Nanshan District, Shenzhen, and students do not have enough knowledge about coping with campus bullying. Related knowledge should be popularized to reduce the rate of bullying and bullying.



Key words: high school students, school bullying, child injury





目的 了解深圳市南山区高中生校园欺凌现况，为校园欺凌防治提出相关建议。方法 2017年12月—2018年3月，采用分层整群抽样方法，随机抽取了南山区4个学校进行调查，共计916名高中生接受调查。调查内容包括社会人口学信息、欺凌相关问题及其他校园欺凌相关问题等。结果 调查对象包括男性501人（54.69%），女性415人（45.31%）。其中有159人（17.40%）遭受校园欺凌，107人（11.70%）欺凌过他人，有75人（8.19%）既遭受欺凌也欺凌他人，有112人（12.20%）遭受过网络欺凌。男性比女性更容易欺凌他人，也更容易遭受欺凌。走读学生、高二学生更容易欺凌他人。447名（48.80%）同学遭受欺凌后会选择告诉家长，348名（37.99%）同学会选择向老师、家长、朋友等寻求帮助。遭受校园欺凌、网络欺凌的同学，更容易去欺凌他人。结论 深圳市南山区高中生校园欺凌率存在性别差异，且学生对校园欺凌应对认识不足，应普及相关知识，以期降低欺凌及受欺凌率。

关键词 ： 高中生, 校园欺凌, 儿童伤害

Language: zh