杨梓杰, 张燕, 欧利民, 李丽萍, 赵锦. Inj. Med. 2020; 9(2): 36-42.
HIV感染者／AIDS患者自杀意念危险因素研究进展
The incidence of suicidal ideation of people living with HIV/AIDS (PLWHA) is much higher than that of the general population. With the emergence and development of highly effective antiretroviral therapy in recent years, the life cycle and quality of life of the PLWHA population have improved, and the risk factors for their suicidal ideation may have changed accordingly. By searching and retrieving relevant literature, this article summarizes the prevalence and risk factors of suicidal ideation in the PLWHA population from three aspects: personal psychological factors, infection and treatment factors, and individual family social factors.
Language: zh