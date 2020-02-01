SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

杨梓杰, 张燕, 欧利民, 李丽萍, 赵锦. Inj. Med. 2020; 9(2): 36-42.

Vernacular Title

HIV感染者／AIDS患者自杀意念危险因素研究进展

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Gao deng jiao yu chu ban she, Zhonghua yu fang yi xue hui shang hai yu fang yu kong zhi fen hui, Publisher Gao deng jiao yu chu ban she)

DOI

10.3868 / j.issn.2095-1566.2020.02.007

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

The incidence of suicidal ideation of people living with HIV/AIDS (PLWHA) is much higher than that of the general population. With the emergence and development of highly effective antiretroviral therapy in recent years, the life cycle and quality of life of the PLWHA population have improved, and the risk factors for their suicidal ideation may have changed accordingly. By searching and retrieving relevant literature, this article summarizes the prevalence and risk factors of suicidal ideation in the PLWHA population from three aspects: personal psychological factors, infection and treatment factors, and individual family social factors.

Keywords : HIV-infected/AIDS patients , suicidal ideation , risk factors

摘要:HIV感染者／AIDS患者（people living with HIV／AIDS，PLWHA）自杀意念的发生率远高于普通人群。随着近年来高效抗逆转录病毒疗法的出现及发展，PLWHA人群生命周期及其生活质量得以提高，其自杀意念的危险因素可能随之发生了改变。通过检索查阅相关文献，本文从个人心理因素、感染与治疗因素及个体家庭社会因素三个方面对PLWHA人群的自杀意念流行现状及其危险因素进行综述。
关键词 ： HIV感染者／AIDS患者, 自杀意念, 危险因素


Language: zh
