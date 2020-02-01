|
李衡, 雷林, 林凯, 彭绩. Inj. Med. 2020; 9(2): 49-51.
探索"三个一"协同模式 创新旅游区海域溺水防控
In order to explore the drowning intervention mode of tourists in bathing beaches and protect the lives of people to the greatest extent, through the establishment of a drowning monitoring system and monitoring data sharing, strengthen multi-department collaboration and cooperation, build a safety management standard for bathing areas in the sea, and carry out the risk of drowning in Dameisha sea area A series of work such as factor identification, environmental improvement, etc., initially established a drowning intervention model for tourist beaches in Yantian District and achieved initial results, providing a basis for the government to formulate drowning prevention and control policies.
