Journal Article

Citation

李衡, 雷林, 林凯, 彭绩. Inj. Med. 2020; 9(2): 49-51.

Vernacular Title

探索"三个一"协同模式 创新旅游区海域溺水防控

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Gao deng jiao yu chu ban she, Zhonghua yu fang yi xue hui shang hai yu fang yu kong zhi fen hui, Publisher Gao deng jiao yu chu ban she)

DOI

10.3868 / j.issn.2095-1566.2020.02.009

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

In order to explore the drowning intervention mode of tourists in bathing beaches and protect the lives of people to the greatest extent, through the establishment of a drowning monitoring system and monitoring data sharing, strengthen multi-department collaboration and cooperation, build a safety management standard for bathing areas in the sea, and carry out the risk of drowning in Dameisha sea area A series of work such as factor identification, environmental improvement, etc., initially established a drowning intervention model for tourist beaches in Yantian District and achieved initial results, providing a basis for the government to formulate drowning prevention and control policies.

Keywords : drowning in the sea , prevention and control , cooperative mode

摘要:为探索旅游海滨浴场游客溺水干预模式，最大限度保护人民生命安全，通过建立溺水监测体系和监测数据共享，强化多部门协同合作，构建海域浴场安全管理规范，开展大梅沙海域溺水发生危险因素识别，进行了环境改造等一系列工作，初步建立了盐田区旅游海滨浴场溺水干预模式并初显成效，为政府制定溺水防控政策提供依据。

关键词 ： 海域溺水, 防控, 协同模式


Language: zh
