Abstract

In order to explore the drowning intervention mode of tourists in bathing beaches and protect the lives of people to the greatest extent, through the establishment of a drowning monitoring system and monitoring data sharing, strengthen multi-department collaboration and cooperation, build a safety management standard for bathing areas in the sea, and carry out the risk of drowning in Dameisha sea area A series of work such as factor identification, environmental improvement, etc., initially established a drowning intervention model for tourist beaches in Yantian District and achieved initial results, providing a basis for the government to formulate drowning prevention and control policies.



Keywords : drowning in the sea , prevention and control , cooperative mode



摘要:为探索旅游海滨浴场游客溺水干预模式，最大限度保护人民生命安全，通过建立溺水监测体系和监测数据共享，强化多部门协同合作，构建海域浴场安全管理规范，开展大梅沙海域溺水发生危险因素识别，进行了环境改造等一系列工作，初步建立了盐田区旅游海滨浴场溺水干预模式并初显成效，为政府制定溺水防控政策提供依据。



关键词 ： 海域溺水, 防控, 协同模式

Language: zh