Abstract

The fatal accidents on the roads remain a global concern. Daily, approximately 18 traffic accidents occur in the Peninsular Malaysia that cause on an average one death in every hour, a situation that needs preventive measures. The development of the effective strategies to reduce such fatal accidents requires the identification of various risk factors including the road condition. We identified such accident severity issues using the public work and police department databases that consisted of 1067 cases of various severity levels occurred on the Malaysian federal roads during 2008 to 2015. These records were used to develop ordered logistic regression model for the accident severity and nine variables were analyzed. The results revealed that the presence of poor horizontal alignment affected the model outcomes. The likelihood of the more serious accident severity due to the poor horizontal alignment was correspondingly about 0.4 times less compared to the absence of such factors. It is established that the present findings may assist the local authorities to take proactive actions to prevent serious road accidents on the road segments possessing the standard horizontal alignment.

