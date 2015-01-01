Abstract

The aim of this article is to introduce the reader to how control-mastery theory (CMT; Gazzillo, 2016; Silberschatz, 2005; Weiss, 1993), an integrative relational cognitive-dynamic theory of mental functioning, psychopathology, and psychotherapeutic process, understands traumas, their consequences, and their mastery. In the first part of this article, we will present an overview of the debate about the definition of trauma within the different editions of the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders. Then, we will focus on the concept of complex traumas and on their consequences on mental health. Finally, we will discuss how CMT conceptualizes traumas and their pathological consequences. We will stress in particular how, according to CMT, in order for a painful experience to become a trauma, its victim has to come to believe that s/he caused it in the attempt to pursue a healthy and adaptive goal. In order to master traumas and disprove the pathogenic beliefs developed from them, people attempt to reexperience situations similar to the traumatic ones in safer conditions while giving them happier endings.

