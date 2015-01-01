Abstract

This 5-month, 2-wave study evaluated the mediating effects of psychache and unmet interpersonal needs on the relationship between childhood trauma and suicide ideation in 208 young adults, controlling for depression. Path analysis demonstrated that changes in depression, perceived burdensomeness, and thwarted belongingness mediated the relationship between childhood trauma and changes in positive suicide ideation, and that changes in depression and perceived burdensomeness mediated the relationship between childhood trauma and changes in negative suicide ideation.



RESULTS indicated the importance of assessing interpersonal needs, in addition to depression, for understanding the mechanism linking childhood trauma to suicide ideation in young adults.

