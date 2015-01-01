SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Spínola J, Campos RC, Marques D, Holden RR. Death Stud. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/07481187.2020.1788670

PMID

32628566

Abstract

This 5-month, 2-wave study evaluated the mediating effects of psychache and unmet interpersonal needs on the relationship between childhood trauma and suicide ideation in 208 young adults, controlling for depression. Path analysis demonstrated that changes in depression, perceived burdensomeness, and thwarted belongingness mediated the relationship between childhood trauma and changes in positive suicide ideation, and that changes in depression and perceived burdensomeness mediated the relationship between childhood trauma and changes in negative suicide ideation.

RESULTS indicated the importance of assessing interpersonal needs, in addition to depression, for understanding the mechanism linking childhood trauma to suicide ideation in young adults.


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print