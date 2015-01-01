Abstract

Rape myths perpetuate blaming survivors of sexual violence for their own victimization. Although research has explored how public and political discourse, current events, and media coverage of sexual violence impacts the well-being of survivors, few studies have examined it from the perspectives of participants as a significant event is unfolding. This study presents findings from semi-structured interviews with female, trans, and nonbinary identified survivors during the Kavanaugh confirmation hearings. We found most participants experienced the negative impact of rape myths, and victim blaming reactions from friends, family, and professionals, both initially and with renewed intensity during this high-profile political event.

Language: en