Grandgenett HM, Steel AL, Brock RL, DiLillo D. J. Interpers. Violence 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2020, SAGE Publishing)
32627642
Victims of sexual assault often disclose their victimization experiences to friends and family members in the hope of gaining support. However, a number of factors may influence the manner in which these confidants respond to the disclosure (e.g., severity of the victim's assault). The purpose of this study was to examine the role of two unique factors-the disclosure recipient's sexual victimization history and endorsement of rape myths-in predicting responses to disclosure. Participants were 114 undergraduate students who indicated that a close friend or family member had previously disclosed a sexual victimization experience to them. The participants' responses to that disclosure, personal sexual victimization history, and rape myth attitudes were assessed via a self-report.
Language: en
sexual assault; support seeking; reporting/disclosure