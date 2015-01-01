SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Moser RS, Schatz P. Dev. Neuropsychol. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Lawrence Erlbaum Associates)

DOI

10.1080/87565641.2020.1789644

PMID

32627601

Abstract

Forty parents of youth soccer players of ages 5-17 years, in Sicily, Italy completed a survey measuring knowledge of concussion symptoms and facts. Parents averaged 16 out of 23 correct responses (69.5%) on the survey, with no significant correlation between parental age and education and knowledge. Italian parents were more familiar with somatic symptoms (92.5%-100% correct) than emotional/behavioral (27.5%-57.5% correct) and sleep symptoms (45.0%). Comparisons to U.S. and Australian research showed general agreement on knowledge of concussion symptoms, but less awareness of other concussion facts among Italian parents. More research on cross-cultural concussion education and barriers to concussion resources is warranted.


Language: en
