Abstract

Forty parents of youth soccer players of ages 5-17 years, in Sicily, Italy completed a survey measuring knowledge of concussion symptoms and facts. Parents averaged 16 out of 23 correct responses (69.5%) on the survey, with no significant correlation between parental age and education and knowledge. Italian parents were more familiar with somatic symptoms (92.5%-100% correct) than emotional/behavioral (27.5%-57.5% correct) and sleep symptoms (45.0%). Comparisons to U.S. and Australian research showed general agreement on knowledge of concussion symptoms, but less awareness of other concussion facts among Italian parents. More research on cross-cultural concussion education and barriers to concussion resources is warranted.

