|
Citation
|
Amir A, Raza A, Qureshi T, Mahesar GB, Jafferi S, Haleem F, Ali Khan M. Cureus 2020; 12(5): e8371.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Curēus)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32626615 PMCID
|
Abstract
|
Introduction Organophosphate ingestion is the commonest cause of self-harm encountered at poison control centers in Pakistan. It usually affects a young populous. Organophosphates are found in various forms and formulations that are easily accessible to the general public. These compounds are extremely potent poisons causing rapid clinical deterioration with minimal ingestion or exposure. Signs and symptoms can range from mild or none to severe such as bradycardia, miosis, fasciculations, seizures and altered level of consciousness. Poisoning severity is measured using the Peradeniya Organophosphorus Poisoning (POP) scale. Mortality rates are relatively low for mild to moderate disease. Severe disease as calculated by the POP carries an exceptionally high mortality rate. The National Poisoning Control Centre (NPCC) at Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre, Karachi treats an extraordinary number of poisoning cases on a daily basis. Despite this data pertaining specifically to OP ingestion is nearly absent. There have been no studies analyzing the various aspects of organophosphate poisoning in the last 30 years to the best of our knowledge. Here, we look to rectify this. Aims To evaluate the demographics, severity scores and outcomes of organophosphate poisoning cases in the last year from the NPCC, Karachi.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
poisoning; outcomes; demographics; organophosphate; peradeniya organophosphorus poisoning (pop) scale; severity scoring