Abstract

Introduction Organophosphate ingestion is the commonest cause of self-harm encountered at poison control centers in Pakistan. It usually affects a young populous. Organophosphates are found in various forms and formulations that are easily accessible to the general public. These compounds are extremely potent poisons causing rapid clinical deterioration with minimal ingestion or exposure. Signs and symptoms can range from mild or none to severe such as bradycardia, miosis, fasciculations, seizures and altered level of consciousness. Poisoning severity is measured using the Peradeniya Organophosphorus Poisoning (POP) scale. Mortality rates are relatively low for mild to moderate disease. Severe disease as calculated by the POP carries an exceptionally high mortality rate. The National Poisoning Control Centre (NPCC) at Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre, Karachi treats an extraordinary number of poisoning cases on a daily basis. Despite this data pertaining specifically to OP ingestion is nearly absent. There have been no studies analyzing the various aspects of organophosphate poisoning in the last 30 years to the best of our knowledge. Here, we look to rectify this. Aims To evaluate the demographics, severity scores and outcomes of organophosphate poisoning cases in the last year from the NPCC, Karachi.



METHODS This was a retrospective study. It was held from 1st January 2019 to 31st December 2019. All data was recorded from patients admitted to the NPCC with a proven diagnosis of organophosphate poisoning.



RESULTS Three thousand and three hundred patients were inducted into this study. Over 3/4th of the patients were teenagers or aged less than 30 years. Almost all referrals were made from within the city. Overall survival rate at 28 days was 89.45%. Most patients presented with mild to moderate disease as calculated by the POP; severe disease had a mortality rate of nearly 50%.



CONCLUSION Organophosphates make up a significant portion of all cases of poisoning treated at the NPCC. The POP is an excellent tool to evaluate disease severity. Overall survival rates are good but mortality rate is high for severe disease even in young patients.

