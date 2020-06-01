Abstract

OBJECTIVES: To identify the symptoms responsible for cessation of exercise testing and evaluate changes in post-concussion symptom scores on the Post-Concussion Symptom Scale (PCSS) from the Sport-Concussion Assessment Tool (SCAT5) immediately, 1-4h, and 6-12h following completion of the Buffalo Concussion Treadmill Test (BCTT) in youth and adults who have sustained a sport-related concussion.



DESIGN: Prospective case-series.



METHODS: Individuals who were diagnosed with a sport-related concussion and self-reported difficulties with exertion were referred to perform an exertional treadmill test. Individuals were recruited from a university sports medicine clinic. Change in PCSS symptom severity scores were operationally defined as a change ≥4 points.



RESULTS: Forty-five individuals aged 13-57 years consented to participate. A total of 14/24 (58.3%) female and 13/21 (61.9%) male participants reported an increase in symptom severity scores immediately following the BCTT. At 1-4h, 5/10 (50.0%) males and 5/14 (35.7%) females who completed the PCSS had elevated symptom severity scores compared to pre-exertion. Only 24.2% (3/17 males and 5/16 females) of participants completing the PCSS at 6-12h reported increased symptom severity scores.



CONCLUSION: Exertional testing is an important component of a multifaceted assessment following concussion; however, previous research evaluating symptom responses to exertion is limited. This study provides evidence to suggest individuals who experience an exacerbation of concussion-associated symptoms after exertion are likely to return to pre-exertion levels within the same day. Future research monitoring symptoms following exertion and throughout recovery should be performed in tandem with physiological measures to better understand the source of symptoms.

Language: en