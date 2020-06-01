Abstract

Children are a vulnerable population and rely on care provided by others to ensure their health, safety, and well-being. Child maltreatment is a serious issue with harmful effects potentially influencing the trajectory of the affected child's life with long-standing physiological, mental, emotional, and economic implications. Child maltreatment may occur in direct forms, such as physical, sexual, emotional and/or mental violence or neglect and in the indirect forms of exposure to domestic violence incidents, observing or learning about abuse experienced by another individual, or perceiving social and emotional isolation ( James, 2018). The immediate risk is continued intentional injury and even death plus the probability of multiple long-term effects on child abuse survivors. Children under age four are at greatest risk for death from intentional maltreatment; and at such a young age, are developmentally at a disadvantage for self-advocacy ( Sheldon-Sherman, Wilson, & Smith, 2013)...

Language: en