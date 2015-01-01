Abstract

OBJECTIVE: A patient's suicide is the most frequently mentioned occupational fear of psychotherapists. In the present study, fears in dealing with suicidal patients shall be specified - regarding licensed psychotherapists (LP) as well as psychotherapeutic trainees (PT). The results were compared to an analogous examination from 1996.



METHODS: N=271 psychologists, thereof n=90 licensed psychotherapists and n=181 psychotherapeutic trainees, participated in an online survey. Fears in dealing with suicidal patients and occupational experiences with suicidal patients were investigated using a German Questionnaire of Capturing Therapists' Fears with Suicidal Patients by Dorrmann (2016). Furthermore, suicide-linked knowledge was examined with a short self-designed test. The following hypotheses were investigated: (1) LP have less fears in dealing with suicidal patients than PT, (2) PT and LP differ from each other regarding their suicide-linked knowledge and occupational experience, (3) the results of the current survey show less fears in dealing with suicidal patients than the results of a preceding survey by Dorrmann (1996). Eventually, the following exploratory issue was considered: Does the status (LP vs. PT) have impact on the fears while being mediated by the occupational experience as well as the suicide-linked knowledge?



RESULTS: The following fears are most commonly mentioned by therapists: fear of feelings of guilt/self-blame after a suicide/attempted suicide, fear of misjudgment and the associated consequences, fear of legal consequences after a suicide/attempted suicide and fear of accusations by others (relatives of the patient/colleagues) after a suicide/attempted suicide. Psychotherapeutic trainees report higher fears dealing with suicidal patients than approbated psychotherapists. Professional experience mediates the correlation between professional status and fears. In comparison, therapists today report less fears than 20 years ago.



CONCLUSION: Therapists are mainly afraid of the consequences of a suicide/attempted suicide. However, in total, fears are represented in a more moderate form and seem to be less distinctive than 20 years ago. It can be assumed that an increasing professionalization of the therapeutic interaction with suicidal patients has led to a reduction of therapists' fears.

Language: de