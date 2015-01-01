SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Petraki V, Ziakopoulos A, Yannis G. Accid. Anal. Prev. 2020; 144: e105657.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.aap.2020.105657

PMID

32634762

Abstract

The objective of this research is to exploit high resolution driving behavior data collected via sensors of smartphones from 303 drivers in order to examine driver behavior at road segment and junction level. These sensor data are combined with traffic and road geometry characteristics and subsequently depicted spatially using Geographical Information System software. Events of harsh driver behavior (8592 harsh accelerations and 3946 harsh brakings) were mapped to delimited segments and junctions of two urban expressways in Athens, Greece. For the analysis, two multiple linear regression models and two log-linear regression models were developed.

RESULTS indicate that in road segments there is an increase in the number of harsh events if average traffic flow per lane increases in the respective areas. Furthermore, as the average occupancy increases in junctions, there is an increase in harsh accelerations, and as the average speed increases, more harsh deceleration events occur. It is evident that traffic characteristics (traffic flow & speed) have the most statistically significant impact on the frequency of harsh events compared to factors related to road geometry and driver behavior.


Language: en

Keywords

Traffic characteristics; Driver behavior; Geometric characteristics; Harsh events; Smartphone data

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print