Abstract

BACKGROUND: Intimate partner violence (IPV) against women is common, although prevalence and correlates amongst pregnant women in developing countries are poorly researched.



AIM: To identify the magnitude of IPV, and its relationship with psychiatric morbidity and partner alcohol use.



SETTING: This study was conducted among women receiving routine ante-natal care at a secondary level healthcare facility in southern Nigeria.



METHODS: A cross-sectional descriptive study was conducted by recruiting pregnant women (n = 395) attending the Ante-Natal Clinic of the Central Hospital, Benin-City, Edo State, Nigeria, between August 2015 and February 2016 and undertaking face-to-face interviews utilising a socio-demographic questionnaire, the Composite Abuse Scale and the 20-item Self-reporting Questionnaire.



RESULTS: Past 12-month prevalence of IPV was 24.8%, with emotional abuse being the commonest type (89.8%). Forty-six participants (11.6%) screened positive for probable psychiatric morbidity. Predictors of IPV included partner alcohol use in the past 12 months (adjusted odds ratio [aOR]: 2.67; 95% confidence interval [CI]: 1.16-6.16; p 0.02), having a psychiatric morbidity (aOR: 2.53; 95% CI: 1.27-5.04; p 0.01), being single (aOR: 2.12; 95% CI: 1.25-3.58; p 0.01) and multiparous (aOR: 2.5; 95% CI: 1.43-4.38; p 0.001).



CONCLUSION: Intimate partner violence was common amongst pregnant women in Nigeria. Identified modifiable risk factors can be targets for screening and intervention for women in these settings.

