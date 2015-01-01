Abstract

PURPOSE: The aim of this study was to examine the short and long-term effects of a simple strength training program on muscle injury prevention in soccer players.



Methods: Twenty-seven U-19 elite male soccer players participated in the study. The investigation was conducted over two consecutive and similar seasons (e.g., the same staff, players, weekly training schedule), the first being the control and the second the experimental season. The strength program was carried out 2 times per week, for 10 weeks, during part of the preseason and in-season. Injury incidence and absence days were compared between both seasons, according to the injury rate ratio (IRR), with 95% CI and the Z test.



Results: A lower number of total and hamstring injuries were recorded during the experimental (9 and 2, respectively) compared to the control (15 and 7, respectively) period. During the 10 weeks intervention period, the injury rate ratio (IRR) was lower in the experimental season than in the control season (IRR = 8.12; 95% CI: 1.00-66.03; effect size (ES) = 3.30, large). In addition, there was a decline in absence days per injury and in the number of absence days/1000 h (IRR = 2.44; 95% CI: 1.90-3.14; ES = 1.12) during the experimental season.



Conclusion: The results of this study suggest that this simple strength-training program could reduce the muscle injury incidence during its application period in young soccer players.

Language: en