Abstract

This study investigated child protection decision-making practices of healthcare-professionals in community-health-services.



We examined the effect of heuristics in professional judgments regarding suspected maltreatment, as affected by the child's ethnicity, gender, and family socioeconomic-status, as well as the healthcare-worker's workload-stress, and personal and professional background. Furthermore, we examined how these variables influence judgments regarding suspected maltreatment and intentions to consult and report child-maltreatment. We used an experimental survey design including vignettes manipulating the child's characteristics. Data was collected from 412 professionals employed at various community-health-service-clinics of the largest health-management organization in northern Israel.



Findings show that all subjective factors have a significant effect on suspected child-maltreatment assessment, which appears as a significant predictor of later decisions regarding consultation and reporting.



This study lends support to prior research indicating that healthcare-professionals' decisions may incorporate biases, and suggests how the effects of these biases' are mediated through a sequence of decisions.



Recommendations focus on providing regular consultation opportunities for practitioners.

