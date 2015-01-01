Abstract

Bottom Line Up Front: Prison, for most incarcerated persons, can be a harsh and oftentimes dehumanizing environment.



he U.S. criminal justice system has become more punitive than rehabilitative since the 1970s. In a reversal of this trend, newly passed legislation has charged prisons with preparing incarcerated persons for reentry into society, reducing recidivism, and providing rehabilitation programs targeting individual needs and risk. At the same time, prison staff delivering these services are faced with the challenge of burn-out, fatigue, depression, PTSD, suicide, and substance abuse at higher rates than individuals in other professions. To sustainably deliver the newly mandated prison-based services with an emphasis on the health and wellbeing of both the staff and the incarcerated population, prisons and the criminal justice system must change dramatically. The key to accomplishing this change is a foundational shift in mindset, from a self-focused "inward mindset" to an in impact-focused "outward mindset."



The purpose of this article is to hypothesize the potential for increased safety, security, and human wellbeing when a prison culture adopts an outward mindset.

