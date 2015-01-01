Abstract

Cases of combined blunt and sharp force trauma to the head caused by one striking tool are rare. When beer steins are used as an assault weapon, they can cause blunt traumas upon initial contact phase. If the impact force exceeds the mechanical stability of the beer stein, it breaks into several sharp-edged pieces, which then can cause sharp force trauma injuries due to the interaction between the head and the stein fragments.We present a case of a 43-year old man, who suffered from blunt and sharp force head traumas due to one single blow with a 1-l beer stein. A forensic-biomechanical analysis of the event, together with witness testimony evaluation and experimental comparison helped to reconstruct the most probable chain of events. Based on these findings as well as on the medical diagnoses and treatment, the assault was assessed as a nonacute life-threatening, but potentially fatal offence. The case was indicted as grievous bodily harm.

Language: en