Abstract

Alcohol outlet oversaturation often exacerbates negative public health outcomes. Recently, Baltimore City passed an extensive zoning rewrite ("TransForm Baltimore") that sought to give local government and residents a tool to reduce alcohol outlet oversaturation through land use regulation. The present investigation evaluated the outlet and neighborhood characteristics of stores impacted by two components of TransForm Baltimore: (1) a requirement that taverns licensed for on-premise consumption in addition to off-premise, carryout sales generate at least 50% of their business from on-premise sales, and (2) a requirement to close, repurpose, or relocate all package stores (i.e., off-premise alcohol outlets) that have been operating as "non-conforming" in residential zones since 1971. Research assistants visited every off-premise alcohol outlet in the city (n = 685) to complete an observational assessment. Approximately 77% (n = 530) of these off-premise alcohol outlets were open, including 292 taverns and 238 package stores. t tests and chi-square tests were used to compare neighborhood characteristics (neighborhood disadvantage, median household income, and racial segregation) of sham taverns (i.e., taverns with less than 50% space dedicated for on-premise sales that were primarily operating as a package store) and non-conforming package stores. Of the 292 taverns accessible during the study, the remainder were chronically closed (n = 130); 24 (8.2%) were deemed sham taverns. Sham taverns were more likely to be located in communities with more economic disadvantage and lower median household income (t test; p < 0.05). Compared to taverns, a lower proportion of sham taverns had visible dance floor space, patrons drinking, and menus available (chi-square test; p < 0.001). There were 80 residentially zoned, non-conforming alcohol outlets. These non-conforming alcohol outlets were disproportionately distributed in predominately poor and African American communities (t test; p < 0.05). As compared to conforming alcohol outlets, more non-conforming alcohol outlets sold sex paraphernalia and healthy foods (chi-square test; p < 0.05). With active enforcement, TransForm Baltimore offers the opportunity for local government and residents to improve public health and increase health equity in vulnerable and marginalized neighborhoods.

