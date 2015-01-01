Abstract

Exertional heat stroke (EHS) and malignant hyperthermia (MH) are life-threatening conditions, triggered by different environmental stimuli that share several clinical symptoms and pathophysiological features. EHS manifests during physical activity normally, but not always, in hot and humid environments. MH manifests during exposure to haloalkane anesthetics or succinylcholine, which leads to a rapid, unregulated release of calcium (Ca2+) within the skeletal muscles inducing a positive-feedback loop within the excitation-contraction coupling mechanism that culminates in heat stroke-like symptoms, if not rapidly recognized and treated. Rare cases of awake MH, independent of anesthesia exposure, occur during exercise and heat stress. It has been suggested that EHS and MH are mediated by similar mechanisms, including mutations in Ca2+ regulatory channels within the skeletal muscle. Rapid cooling, which is the most effective treatment for EHS, is ineffective as an MH treatment; rather, a ryanodine receptor antagonist drug, dantrolene sodium (DS), is administered to the victim to prevent further muscle contractions and hyperthermia. Whether DS can be an effective treatment for EHS victims remains uncertain. In the last decade, multiple reports have suggested a number of mechanistic links between EHS and MH. Here, we discuss aspects related to the pathophysiology, incidence, diagnosis and treatment. Furthermore, we present evidence regarding potential overlapping mechanisms between EHS and MH and explore current knowledge to establish what is supported by evidence or a lack thereof (i.e. conjecture).

Language: en