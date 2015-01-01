Abstract

Coal gangue hills are prone to spontaneous combustion, thereby polluting the environment of mining areas such as the soil, groundwater, and atmosphere, and the frequent occurrence of gangue hill collapses, landslides, explosions, and other accidents can even endanger the lives and property of residents. To realize the safety management of coal gangue spontaneous combustion and evaluate its present risks, this paper selects the Dongzhou Kiln gangue hill in Zuoyun County, Datong City, China, as the research object to conduct a risk assessment study. The Dongzhou gangue hill fire area is relatively large, with a total area of 183,039 m2. Smoke emission commonly occurs at the site, and the surface temperature reaches 50 °C, while the CO concentration exceeds 10-3. A radon detection scheme for concealed fire zones verified with borehole temperature measurements is applied. The high-temperature area is delineated with relevant data obtained by infrared thermal imaging, radon concentration, and borehole temperature detection technologies, and a coal gangue spontaneous combustion risk assessment method is established, while the gas toxicity and explosion risks of the construction area and fire trends are analyzed. The research results indicate that there are 6 likely high-temperature regions in the test area, 4 high-toxicity areas in the drilling construction area, 1 area with a high explosion risk, and 3 areas with a high risk of spontaneous combustion. Among these areas, platform 2 is a high-risk area and needs to be carefully considered. The construction of the entire area is at high risk, including toxicity, gas explosion, and spontaneous combustion risks, and measures must be implemented to reduce the overall risk.

Language: en