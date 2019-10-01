Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Childhood ocular trauma is a preventable cause of visual impairment and blindness worldwide. The purpose of our study was to determine demographic, etiologic, and clinical characteristics, visual outcome, and factors affecting visual prognosis in children with open globe injuries (OGI) and to analyze the predictive value of ocular trauma scoring systems for OGI in children.



METHODS: We conducted a retrospective study enrolling 120 pediatric patients hospitalized for OGI from January 2010 to March 2017. Age, gender, date of trauma, time between trauma and presentation, place and circumstances of injury, etiology, visual acuity (VA), wound location and type of injury based on the Birmingham Eye Trauma Terminology, and the clinical signs were recorded. We recorded the number of surgical procedures performed, complications and visual outcomes.



RESULTS: The mean age was 7.38 years. In all, 62.5% of the patients were male, and 37.5% were female. The gender ratio was observed to decrease with increasing age. The mean time interval between injury and consultation was 22.80±42.68hours. Injuries usually occurred at home (80%) followed by playgrounds and sports venues (8.3%), the street (6.7%) and school (5%). All of the OGI's were accidental, and the main context was play (70%). The most common traumas were penetrating injury (60.8%) and metal (30%) objects. Penetrating trauma accounted for 68.3% of cases, followed by rupture (27.5%) and intraocular foreign body (IOFB) (7.5%). Initial VA was<1/10 in 59.2% of cases, and the point of entry was the cornea in 65.8% of cases. Final VA was<1/10 in 39.69% of all cases. FVA was significantly correlated with BCVA prior to the surgery, mechanism of the trauma, wound location and size, and other associated lesions. The Ocular Trauma Score (OTS) and the Pediatric Ocular Trauma Score (POTS) were significantly correlated with final VA.



CONCLUSION: OGI's in children occurs most frequently in school-age boys. Prognosis is determined by presenting visual acuity, trauma score, and wound severity and location.

