Abstract

OBJECTIVES: This study aimed to clarify the factors of successful inter-agency collaboration that affect multidisciplinary workers' abilities to identify child maltreatment.



A questionnaire-based survey was conducted; the contents of the questionnaire included the Collaboration Evaluation Scale we developed and the workers' abilities to identify child maltreatment. In total, 277 individuals from various agencies in Japan participated in this study. To examine the factors of successful inter-agency collaboration affecting workers' awareness of child maltreatment, we used hierarchical multiple regression analysis.



RESULTS: The analysis showed the positive effect of "commitment with loyalty" on the workers' awareness of child maltreatment-related information in all fields (β = .18-.31, p < .05), the effect of "strong leadership" on information about maltreated children and the home environment (β = .18, p < .05; β = .16, p < .05, respectively), and the effect of "resources" on the information about mothers' information during pregnancy and of fathers' feelings towards their children during the perinatal period (β = .17, p < .05; β = .22, p < .01, respectively).



In conclusion, commitment with loyalty, strong leadership, and resources are factors of successful inter-agency collaboration that affects the ability of multidisciplinary workers to recognize signs of child maltreatment.

