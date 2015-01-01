Abstract

BACKGROUND: Fatigue can affect the behavior of drivers. While the driver must be able to respond and cope appropriately to the critical situations, which is known as the ability to cope with a crisis. It is likely that the fatigue can change the people's coping style and thereby increase the chance of the crashes. Therefore, the present study aimed to investigate the effects of fatigue on the coping behavior of international truck drivers.



METHODS: This study was conducted on 239 of international truck drivers employed in Iran. The Endler and Parker coping strategies questionnaire (CISS) and Persian version of the Fatigue Multidimensional Fatigue Inventory (MFI) were used to evaluate the coping styles of the drivers and the drivers' fatigue, respectively.



RESULTS: The mean values of the total fatigue before and after traveling were 36.77 and 76.13, respectively. The mean values of coping styles of the problem-oriented, emotion-oriented, and avoidance before traveling were 53.66, 40.91, and 38.17, respectively, and those after traveling were 45.59, 51.18, and 36.45, respectively. The chi-square test demonstrated that there was a significant difference in the coping style of drivers before and after the trip (P < 0.001), and the percent of individuals with emotion-oriented increased.



CONCLUSIONS: In general, the results showed that fatigue due to traveling could change the coping styles of subjects from problem-oriented to emotion-oriented and avoidance. This can increase the statistics of driving accidents.

