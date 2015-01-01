|
Selmo P, Knaevelsrud C, Mohamad N, Rehm J. Transcult. Psychiatry 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
32631139
Research on the psychological impact of war on affected populations is important for the planning and provision of interventions. However, most studies that address the effects of political violence have been restricted to Western countries, and even after six years of civil war in Syria, there has been no study addressing its psychological impact on the general population. The present study used an online survey to examine the level of psychological symptoms and correlates of distress in a sample of 387 subjects from different areas of Syria. We used t-tests to compare symptoms across zones with different levels of war activity, and multiple regression models to identify predictors of distress.
psychological distress; PTSD; resilience; Syria; war; Daily stressors