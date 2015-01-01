SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Demmrich S, Akgül S. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2020; 17(13): e4776.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)

DOI

10.3390/ijerph17134776

PMID

32630800

Abstract

Bullying is a worldwide problem that has serious effects on the mental health of both victims and perpetrators. Although bullying seems related to increasing globalization and migration, it has seldom been researched in this context. This exploratory study examined bullying experiences and related depressive symptoms among a sample of adolescents with a Turkish migration background in a German school context (N = 103, 56.7% female, MAge = 16.17, SDAge = 1.36). The study focuses on three migration-related variables as potentially salutogenic factors: Ethnic class composition, acculturation, and religiosity. While the ethnic class composition did not show any effect, an integration acculturation strategy and religiosity proved to be protective factors against bullying experience. The negative prediction of integration on depressive symptoms was not consistent throughout the multivariate analyses. The results are discussed against the background of new impulses for bullying intervention programs for this vulnerable group of adolescents from a Turkish migration background.


Language: en

Keywords

Turkey; bullying; acculturation; depressiveness; ethnic class composition; migration; religiosity

