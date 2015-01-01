Abstract

It is commonly recognized that street spaces in high-density cities are able to cause negative impacts in terms of residents' physical and mental health. This research intends to investigate and analyze how residents use street spaces in a high-density city in order to construct a healing environment for these street spaces. The research was conducted in Macao's old town by using spatial syntax methods to define the research areas, and implemented on-site observations that evaluated the age of the residents in the space and the conditions of their usage of the space. The study collected data through expert grading and employed the Analytic Hierarchy Process to calculate the weight of each indicator in order to attain accurate and objective research outcomes.



The evaluation results indicate that the current Macao street spaces are poor healing environments. By analyzing the effective factors for constructing a healing environment in these street spaces, so that residents can get more space for healing when they use it, the paper aims to provide a model example for those who are involved with city governance, planning and design.

