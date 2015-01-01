Abstract

To identify and quantify the factors that influence the risky riding behaviors of electric bike riders, we designed an e-bike rider behavior questionnaire (ERBQ) and obtained 573 valid samples through tracking surveys and random surveys. An exploratory factor analysis was then conducted to extract four scales: riding confidence, safety attitude, risk perception, and risky riding behavior. Based on the exploratory factor analysis, a structural equation model (SEM) of electric bike riding behaviors was constructed to explore the intrinsic causal relationships among the variables that affect the risky e-bike riding behavior. The results show that the relationship between riding confidence and risky riding behavior is mediated by risk perception and safety attitudes. Safety attitude was found to be significantly associated with risky riding behaviors. Specifically, herd mentality is most closely related to safety attitudes, which means that those engaged in e-bike traffic management and safety education should pay special attention to riders' psychological management and education. Risk perception has a direct path to risky riding behaviors. Specifically, stochastic evaluation and concern degree are significantly related to e-bike riders' risk perception. The findings of this study provide an empirical basis for the creation of safety interventions for e-bike riders in China.

