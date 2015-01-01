|
Citation
|
Skowrońska-Jóźwiak E, Gałecki P, GłOwacka E, Wojtyła C, Biliński P, Lewiński A. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2020; 17(13): e4756.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32630653
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Depression and osteoporosis are severe public health problems. There are conflicting findings regarding the influence of depression on bone metabolism. The aim of the presented study was to compare bone turnover markers and vitamin D levels between patients treated for depression and healthy controls.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
depression; vitamin D; bone markers; osteocalcin; β-CTX