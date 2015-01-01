Abstract

BACKGROUND: Depression and osteoporosis are severe public health problems. There are conflicting findings regarding the influence of depression on bone metabolism. The aim of the presented study was to compare bone turnover markers and vitamin D levels between patients treated for depression and healthy controls.



PATIENTS AND METHODS: We determined a concentration of osteocalcin, carboxy-terminal telopeptide of type I collagen (β-CTX), 25-hydroxyvitamin D (25OHD) and 1,25(OH)2D3 in 99 patients, aged 46.9 ± 11 years, treated for depression, as well as in 45 healthy subjects. Depressive status was determined with the Hamilton Depression Scale (HDRS).



RESULTS: In patients treated for depression, we demonstrated significantly lower osteocalcin concentrations (p < 0.03) and higher concentration of β-CTX (result on the border of significance; p = 0.08). Those relationship were stronger in women. The level of 25OHD and 1,25(OH)2D3 did not differ significantly between the examined groups. We observed a negative correlation between the 25OHD and HDRS score after treatment in all patients treated for depression and in subgroups of women and subjects with recurrent depression.



CONCLUSIONS: Our results indicate that depression is related to disturbances in bone metabolism, especially in women and patients with recurrent depression, suggesting its role in context of osteoporosis development.

