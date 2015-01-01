|
Sáez G, Ruiz MJ, Delclós-López G, Exposito F, Fernández-Artamendi S. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2020; 17(13): e4747.
(Copyright © 2020, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
32630323
Intimate Partner Violence (IPV) is a public health problem with harsh consequences for women's well-being. Social attitudes towards victims of IPV have a big impact on the perpetuation of this phenomenon. Moreover, specific problems such as the abuse of alcohol and drugs by IPV victims could have an effect on blame attributions towards them. The aim of this study was to evaluate whether the external perception (Study 1) and self-perception (Study 2) of blame were influenced by the victims' use and abuse of alcohol or by the victims' use of psychotropic prescription drugs.
attitudes; alcohol; intimate partner violence; victim blaming; prescription-drug