Abstract

The Strait of Malacca is one of the busiest maritime Sea Lanes of Communications (SLOCs) in the world because of its importance in transporting goods trade. However, like any other straits, Straits of Malacca also do not escape from maritime criminal attack. As a Littoral States to Straits of Malacca, Malaysia, Indonesia and Singapore have taking initiatives to improve the security in that area. This study will attempt to explain the priorities and challenges of Malaysia and Indonesia to cooperate in the Straits of Malacca between 2016- 2020. It has three objectives: namely 1) to identify maritime threats in Straits of Malacca; 2) to analyse the priorities and challenges of the Littoral States maritime cooperation in the Straits of Malacca; 3) to recommend the potential of a new maritime cooperation Malaysia-Indonesia in the Straits of Malacca. This study will use both primary and secondary data. Primary data was collected from structured interviews involving ten informants in various professional fields that are directly involved in maritime security in the Straits of Malacca. Secondary data was collected from literature reviews based on scientific publications, theses, journal articles, and online material, such as newspaper articles. Primary data was also obtained from professional respondents from abroad through electronic media such as email. The findings of this study show that, there have traditional and non-traditional threats in Straits of Malacca; 2) Littoral States very committed to enhance the maritime security and safety in Straits of Malacca but they facing financial and facilities problems; 3) Littoral states should share the burden of responsibility to maintain the maritime security and safety in the Straits of Malacca with other user nations as they also used the waterway frequently.

