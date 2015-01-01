Abstract

This study explored the links between Peer Victimization (PV), Psychological Distress (PD) and Social Maladjustment (SM) among Nigerian adolescents. A Multistage sampling technique was utilized to sel ect 400 participants (Mean age =14.95) fr om four secondary schools in Osun State Southwestern Nigeria. Multidimensional Peer Victimization Scale (MPVS), Social Maladjustment Scale (SMS) and General Health Questionnaire (GHQ‑12) were used for data collection. Prevalence of peer victimization, Psychological distress and social maladjustment is 46.5%; 47.7% and 44.0% respectively. Significant positive correlation exists between Verbal Victimization (VV), Social Manipulation (SoM), Multidimensional Peer Victimization (MPVS) and Social Maladjustment (SM). Significant positive correlation also exists between VV and Psychological Distress. MPVS subscales jointly predicted Psychological Distress and Social Maladjustment Scale (SMS).



Peer victimization, psychological distress, social maladjustments, adolescents

