Abstract

Post-concussion symptoms are notoriously non-specific and overlap with menstrual symptoms. The goal of the present study was to investigate the relationship between symptoms at different points in the menstrual cycle. Forty-four females, 23 who used hormonal contraceptives, and 34 males completed the Post-Concussive Symptom Scale (PCSS) and the Depression, Anxiety, and Stress Scale on two occasions. There were substantial group differences with regard to test-retest reliability and agreement, with unacceptably low reliability on the PCSS for females on hormonal birth control. Eumenorrheic females had systematic changes in individual symptoms, whereas females taking hormonal contraceptives showed no differences over time. The results highlight the importance of considering hormonal influences in the assessment of post-concussion and psychiatric symptoms in females post-injury.

